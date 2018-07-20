So Trump has extended a second invitation to Putin. He defiled his office by spending a week destroying our European alliances. Then he went to Helsinki for a private chummy one-on-one with Putin. No one knows what was said. He made agreements without the knowledge of or input from anyone in the his government. Putin pulled the strings and Trump danced! Now he wants a repeat meeting in the White House!
It is past time for the legislature to take action to control this man. They have not! The spineless Republican majority has defended Trump at every opportunity because they see him as the enabler for their personal lust for power. Every citizen who is concerned about our democracy should check his or her voter registration to be sure that it has not been hacked and vote these moral cowards out of office in 2018.
Robert White
Foothills
