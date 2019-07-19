I just watched a pro-Trump rally where the chant “Send her back” referring to Representative Omar of Minnesota, was the background for the president’s racist speech. The idea is that if you or your family didn’t start out here or you differed from the white Anglo-Saxon roll model you don’t belong in this country. Well, this country was built by our ancestors who came here from other countries – and they were all colors, all religions, and came from ALL countries. They came to work and make a life. Those were the only requirements for “belonging here”. Our country is “great” because of them. They didn’t spend their lives playing recreational golf, sending out inflammatory social media messages, and bad-mouthing the rest of the world. Frankly, I think “Mr. Critical” aught to be sent back where He came from. I just doubt the devil would take him.
Dennis Bourret
East side
