The racist anti-immigration stance of Trump is undeniably at the core of the El Paso massacre. The perpetrator cites Trump's ongoing anti-immigrant efforts (the wall, concentration camps, child abuse, etc) as his influences, motivation, and rationalization in his online post.
Sure this guy has a few screws loose. But so does his inspiration, Trump. Virulent hatred begets more virulent hatred.
Thanks Donnie....care to chip in for some funeral expenses? Unlikely...green fees are more pressing...
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
