Re: the June 21 letter "Burying the biggest news."
The letter writer complained that Trump's Orlando rally wasn't given enough coverage by the Star...please spare me! This wasn't news, much less anything that required more coverage than it got.
Trump has been holding rallies and running for re-election pretty much since the day after his inauguration. And what he said at the Orlando rally wasn't anything new either. Just more of the same misleading statements, exaggerations, and outright lies.
In a normal Presidency, a President's words and actions are covered by the media because they're important and really news. Since that's not the case with Trump, maybe the media should reconsider that practice. Most of us are really sick of seeing and hearing his name every single day. Enough already!
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
