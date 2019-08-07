I watched the president’s speech following the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, pleased he made the speech. not pleased took zero responsibility for creating this atmosphere of violence.Daily tweets and comments attacking Muslims, Blacks, Mexicans and anyone of color. What he doesn’t realize, nor do his followers, is that no one is white. Even Albinos have color. Every person in the world is a color. Our Embarrassment in the White House, has singled out a few who are not his shade of orange.
More confusing is his call for legislation he openly opposes, House passed, and which “Moscow Mitch” refuse to bring up for a vote. Why? Because he doesn’t want to pass anything his boss won’t approve.
He denounced all those who talk “smack,” except himself. He could have said, “That begins with me” - but, he didn’t. He used the exact same words he said to the Parkland parents, saying he will handle this problem, then blamed others for not following through.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
