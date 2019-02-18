Just a bit of history first: Hitler was not really elected by a majority, but was appointed as the designated Chancellor of Germany in January 1933. He immediately resorted to emergency legislation, especially after the arson of the Reichstag on Feb. 27, 1933, first attacking all communists, soon all political opponents, then the jews, and the rest is history. The frenzied crowds, rallying against the media, politicians, liberals, and other opponents, enthusiastically supported Hitler, and soon he held dictatorial powers which he used to defend Germany against alleged enemies within and outside of the country.
President Trump has not yet reached the same point, but the parallels are most ominous. The alleged "border crisis" is, pardon the pun, nothing but a trumped-up ploy to assume emergency power, i.e., absolute rule contradictory to our democratic structures. Have the United States sacrificed millions of soldiers in WWII only to repeat in 2019 the same mistakes as the Germans did in 1933? Republicans, please remember the true values of our republic!
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.