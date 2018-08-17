A former acquaintance, when discussing Trump, recently asked, “Name one bad thing he’s done?” I could not respond for fear of laughing, or reacting badly because she, and so many others, really believe he does no wrong. My response should have been, “One could write a doctoral thesis about his misdeeds just since his election. To wit, his performance on immigration, foreign policy, the swamp, bullying, racism, pathological lying, obstruction of justice, and more.
To paraphrase FDR, “the election of 2016 will live in infamy.” On the other hand, had this person asked, “Name one good thing he’s done?” there would be little or nothing to write or talk about. And with his ever increasing attacks against any who dare to exercise their First Amendment rights and speak out against him, Trump emulates other despots as he attempts to destroy our democracy.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
