To take money from other areas for no reason other than spite or to get one's way is just plain wrong. The Congress, in its entirety, passed a budget which did not include the border wall money Trump sought because they all agreed it wasn't the place where money was needed. To now decide otherwise would be just plain hypocritical. If there was no emergency to fund it before, there certainly is no emergency to fund it now. Nothing has changed in this short period. It is time for Republicans in Congress to stand up for what's right for the country and for the people, not for the party and would-be autocrats.
Ursula Jarvis
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.