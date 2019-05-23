The monthly jobs report for April was released showing over 260,000 jobs were created and unemployment falling to 3.6 percent , its lowest point since 1969. The stock market is back to record highs. All helping Americans, including women, Latinos, and blacks. The 1st quarter's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was at 3.2 percent. All of this in defiance of the gloom and doom that many economic "experts"in the media, i.e., at CNBC, had predicted, who seem to want the economy to go bad in order to hurt Trump and his chances for re-election. Remember the phrase, "it's the economy stupid."
Ric Hanson
North side
