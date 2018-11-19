During his presidential campaign, trump promised two things in particular: repeal Obamacare and build a wall along the southern border paid for by Mexico. Neither of these campaign promises have come to fruition. Senate leader Mitch McConnell has said that repealing Obamacare will no longer be considered.
"The wall" was not even discussed with either the current president of Mexico or the president-elect any of the times Trump met with them, so expecting Mexico to pay for it will never happen. Promises made but not kept. Now, President Trump has said he would shut down the government if funds for "the wall" are not included in the next funding bill. So U.S. taxpayers are expected to pay instead of Mexico. How does that make you feel, Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer?
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.