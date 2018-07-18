Trump is a man who thinks he can say whatever he wants so long as he says "just kidding" the next day. But what Trump says counts, even if the Supreme Court has abetted him in thinking it doesn't and that he can get away with saying anything without consequence by ruling that the Muslim travel ban was OK despite all the lies and despicable things the man said during the campaign. It is past time for the cowardly Congress, including Republicans, to act and get Trump to shut up and cease his blatantly treasonous behavior.
Michael Addis
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.