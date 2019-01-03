Before being sworn in, newly elected Sen. Mitt Romney blasted Trump's leadership and character. The response from GOP Sen. Rand Paul was, "I don't think the president deserves a new senator coming in attacking his character." I guess the GOP doesn't think Trump's character showed when he paid hush money to hide that he cheated on his wife while she was pregnant.
We know Trump started a private University that cheated students out of money. We know Trump avoided the draft with fake bone spurs but claims he is smarter than the generals. We know he belittles his opponents by name calling, even those who have served in the military risking their lives. We know he had a charitable foundation disbanded for "shocking illegality." I could go on but space does not allow. I say the real problem is that the GOP does not have more senators with the backbone to stand up to Trump as Flake and McCain did.
Howard Strause
Foothills
