Arizona’s biggest industries are Tourism, Agriculture, Construction and Manufacturing. Mexico is our biggest trading partner. The low cost labor has not only enabled the Employers to make hundreds of millions of dollars thanks to immigrants. The consumers benefit substantially due to the lower prices. Costs will go up for fruits, veggies, car parts, manufacturing and travel for tourism. Industries support the GOP and Trump for the lucrative tax laws. The owners enjoy immunity from prosecution for hiring immigrants without papers. Trump’s immigration policies will result in Billions of dollars lost in Arizona. Tourism already is getting hit, Mexican shoppers from Mexico are afraid to come the the US. Tucson businesses will be hit hard. tourists from Mexico were murdered in El Paso during the domestic terrorism there.
Consumers are the looser. We enjoy a symbiotic relationship with Mexico, all sides win. Consumers, owners and immigrants.
patrick manion
Midtown
