By instructing Executive Branch officials to ignore all requests, demands, or subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives, President Trump has apparently decided that constitutional powers of oversight given to Congress no longer exist. It may be helpful if one of the president's many legal advisors explain to him that one of the Articles of Impeachment against Richard Nixon was for instructing his underlings to refuse to cooperate with congressional oversight. Not only does the president's behavior, the act of obstructing the work of the United States Congress or one of its committees, fall within the legal definition of Contempt of Congress, it meets the precedent for impeachable offenses.
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.