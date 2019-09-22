The writer states it's about time someone calls out our president for denying temporary protected status to Bahamians. And why hasn't anyone including the media challenged him on this? Because we've been bombarded with his disregard for human decency and overt negative attitudes toward black and brown people so often during his tenure that we accept it as normal behavior from him and IT IS NOT NORMAL! Everything he says and does that goes against our national moral code for decency must be challenged. By not doing so makes us all complicit.
Debbie Smith
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.