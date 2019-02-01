I think I found a solution to the billion dollar loss from cadet bone spurs' temper tantrum: shut down all the intelligence operations in the United States. First he knows more than all the generals, (yet he hires them, only to have them leave when ethics come into play.) Now he knows more than the intelligence people, even if he won't listen to any briefing.
I spent almost four years in Air Force Intelligence (many friends question the intelligence part) and I got to read a lot about investigations in to all kinds of things. These people know what they are doing and they do it well. This man doesn't even know that the way to lock up Hillary was to hire her. Stupid is what stupid does.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.