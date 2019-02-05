Thanks to the Star for the Feb. 3, p. A6, story on “Trump distortions”
W.C. Fields said a long time ago that “if you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, then baffle them with bullsh-t” which is what Mr. Trump continues to do.
He likes to use words that confuse, mislead, overstate, and leave him wiggle (or weasel) room. Especially when he talks about money.
An example is the Tax Giveaway Package of 2017 to the One Percent of our country. While claiming it would help the middle class (it has not), he, his family and friends may have skimmed millions from our economy, while plunging America into the largest debt in our history. Ask bankers, economists, and CEOs; they know.
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump tries harder to baffle us with bullsh-t. We must unite to get rid of him in 2020 or before.
Ken Richardson
Northwest side
