We sent this letter to Sen. McSally today: Dear Senator McSally, we are disheartened that our president believes he has the right to take money appropriated for other purposes and use it as he sees fit simply by declaring a national emergency. This situation will show whether you are a senator who understands the rights and duties of the Senate and Congress or whether you are simply a Trump supporter.
The president may have the right to declare emergencies but we sincerely doubt that gives him the right to use any appropriated money in any way he sees fit. The president said today, "I could do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn't need to do this, but I'd rather do it much faster." These two sentences are incompatible with a "declaration of emergency." The president needs to be told to limit his actions to the powers the Constitution and laws give him. Please be a voice for constitutional government.
David and Paula Bachman-Williams
Downtown
