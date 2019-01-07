Trump’s best known campaign “promise” was to build a wall paid for by Mexico. Now his supporters are reduced to spending their own time and money in an attempt to pay for the wall with a web site. Need we ask if Trump made a donation? Another Trump con.
The Republican Senate passed a bipartisan bill that would pay for the wall. Less than 24 hours later Trump got his marching orders from a few extremist right-wing personalities and pulled the rug out from under his congressional supporters. Once again Trump reneges on a deal.
Trump decides to pull our military out of Syria without consulting our military leaders or international allies and just a few days after a phone call from the Turkish leader who clearly wants to destroy the Kurds. Once again Trump listens to a dictator and ignores his advisors and our allies.
We are well on our way to becoming the proverbial banana republic with nukes.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.