Trump’s best known campaign “promise” was to build a wall paid for by Mexico. Now his supporters are reduced to spending their own time and money in an attempt to pay for the wall with a web site. Need we ask if Trump made a donation? Another Trump con.

The Republican Senate passed a bipartisan bill that would pay for the wall. Less than 24 hours later Trump got his marching orders from a few extremist right-wing personalities and pulled the rug out from under his congressional supporters. Once again Trump reneges on a deal.

Trump decides to pull our military out of Syria without consulting our military leaders or international allies and just a few days after a phone call from the Turkish leader who clearly wants to destroy the Kurds. Once again Trump listens to a dictator and ignores his advisors and our allies.

We are well on our way to becoming the proverbial banana republic with nukes.

Vance Holliday

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

