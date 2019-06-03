Our current president is clearly not well. Examples of his lack of mental fitness appear daily in the news. His recent comment, calling Robert Mueller’s team “some of the worst human beings on Earth”, is juxtaposed with his insulting comments about Joe Biden, in a graceless show of support for North Korea's Kim Jong-un. Trump's curious and obvious admiration for a young man who has imprisoned thousands in gulags and executed dissidents with anti-aircraft guns, tells you everything you need to know about the president's state of mind. Each day he professes his allegiance with a dictator, and his animus toward FBI agents and federal prosecutors, as well as federal judges and presidential candidates, in my mind proves just how mentally unfit he is for his office.
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.