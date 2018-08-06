If Trump’s behavior can’t be adjudged the result of mental illness, then what can it be? Mental illness is the kindest cause I can attribute. There are many other possibilities, such as; evil, ignorant, self serving, traitorous. As for his followers, what does it mean when someone supports the thinking of a person who is at best mentally ill? If the supporter is a congressman or a senator, or a would-be congressmen or senator, we as a nation are in great trouble. The nation must be saved. Vote to remove or keep Trump’s followers out of office.
Sidney Owsowitz
Northwest side
