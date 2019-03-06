President Trump proudly announces he has halted the annual joint U.S./South Korean exercises saving millions of dollars and his devoted followers cheer. Please, hold those cheers. I was part of the task force sent in 1980 to rescue our hostages from Iran. The only good to come of that debacle was the establishment of the Joint Special Operations Command which placed the bulk of this nation's special operators — as in Rangers, Delta Force, Seal teams, 1st Special Operations Wing, Special Army aviation — under a single command, insuring professional interoperability. They routinely train together.
I also served a year as senior advisor to the four-star commander, General Yuhn, 3rd Korean Army, near the Korean DMZ and bore witness to the annual joint exercises on Korean soil. If working with all U.S. forces needs routine exercising, imagine two nations operating together. Should combat come to Korea, only annual exercises will insure success. So we can waste $5 billion on a wall while jeopardizing military operations for millions. The nonsense continues.
William Ohl
Marana
