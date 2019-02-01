Our intelligence community warned the president about potential threats from N. Korea, Russia and China. Trump dismissed them, called them naïve, and continued to cry about his wall. Although apprehensions at our southern border are at a record low and drug interceptions at our ports of entry have been impressive, Trump demands as much as $23 billion to fund a stone age barrier while ignoring the Democrat’s proposal of utilizing modern technology to boost security.
All this folly in order to satisfy his ethnocentric base, whom he continues to play as suckers. Trump is a con and has a very poor understanding of the issues, yet his base hangs on to his every tweet as if they were brought down from the mountain by Moses. Damning results of Muller’s investigation will not likely influence his supporters' view. Therefore, my only hope is for Nancy Pelosi to stand fast.
Ed Espinoza
Southwest side
