With all of Trump's hysteria about a border wall, I haven't heard him Tweet about the thousands of miles of coastline we have to offer for drug trafficking. This is a welcome mat for drugs coming into America as well as Canada. The Coast Guard might be a deterrent except for Trump's severe cuts to funding for this branch of the military. I have a solution: Why not ask the Fox News Trumpsters to volunteer taking shifts to monitor the southern border, the west coast, gulf coast and eastern coastline. The Trump militia could snag these terrible hoards of humanity and make citizen's arrests. Boom! Problem solved.
Judy Bullington
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.