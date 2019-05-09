We just learned Trump scored a 73 (borderline moron) on an I. Q. exam his Freshman year at the Military Academy he attended. Moron's score in the 55-70 range, imbeciles 26-50, idiots 0-25. His score of 73 was discovered by William Askew, Jr. as he was cleaning out his late father's apartment. His father was school counselor at the military academy Trump attended. He didn't administer the tests, but was responsible for collecting and sending them to the grading office. If this information is true it helps understand why Trump's threatening to sue schools if they release his academic record.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.