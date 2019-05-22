I read in amazement of Trump’s newest idea for immigration reform: recruit geniuses. Really? We don’t have enough highly intelligent people here? If we require more skilled workers, perhaps it is our educational system that needs fixing. Yet, college graduates are not finding work in their fields. Employers are hiring skilled workers for less skilled jobs just so they can have them handy should a skilled job come along. (USAToday, 36/19)
According to Forbes (9/12/18) the jobs of the future will be in the service industries, jobs traditionally held by immigrants. Of those who come to the U.S. for higher education, many leave, taking their skills with them. Those who are willing to walk 2,000 miles for safety and a job will likely stay, take care of our gardens, children, elderly, make the beds in our hotels and drive us around our cities.
Bonnie Wehle
Midtown
