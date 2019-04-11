Prior to his inauguration, the only significance the number 45 had for Donald Trump was that it's his IQ. His repeated claims of intellectual prowess are the pathetic denials of a feeble-minded narcissist unwilling to accept the obvious. What is truly disturbing is that his base has continued to support this buffoon in spite of the threat he poses to this nation and mankind in general.
We have already seen how foreign bad actors have taken advantage of this imbecile to further their own agendas. There is no reason to collude, when all you have to do is flatter a moron and wave some cash under his nose in order to manipulate him.
I'm appealing to independent voters; do you want to be in on the joke or continue to be the butt of it?
John Balsbaugh
East side
