Despite the mendacity of our authoritarian leader, the four castigated Democratic Congresswomen do not hate Jews or Israeli people. Their disagreements are against Netanyahu’s government, and more so, our current president.
Rep. Omar’s tweeted, “I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee,” as many pro-Israel groups were insisting. Because we are Americans first, many Jews in this country agree. Why?. Omar’s comments refer to Israel and Jewish organizations supporting Israel, not Jews. Unlike Trump, they support America.
We cherish Freedom of Speech which Israel has taken away from its population. As Trump is attempting here, with his Islamophobic rhetoric (echoed by his base), Netanyahu believes any criticism of himself is a treasonous act. Not harmonic in a Democracy.
What is treasonous, is the president of the United States telling another country not to admit members of our Congress, who approve the billions of dollars we give that country.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
