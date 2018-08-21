The president’s declaration of fake news being the enemy of the people has struck deeply into the media’s central nervous system. You have decried that he assaulted freedom of the press. He has not. He has engaged in a critique of the quality of reporting. When he finds that you have engaged in inaccurate, manipulative and biased reporting he has used Twitter to publish his opinion, which is his right.
Be careful in patting yourselves on the back for righting many wrongs on the local and state level. Take a hard look at what you are disseminating to the public. Many of your readers trust you and believe in your paper as a purveyor of the truth. Fortunately I have learned to carefully give my trust to those who have convinced me by their actions, not just their word, that they can be trusted. Hysterical complaints about attacks on freedom of the press when you are critiqued about the quality of your reports doesn’t cut it.
Vern Spohn
Green Valley
