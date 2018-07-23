Every day, Trump makes outrageous assertions that scare most American citizens, as well as the rest of the world. Then he reverses the previous statement. How are we to interpret the statements, proclamations and claims of this man? Now, he’s done it again.
We already know he lies and then blames the “fake news” that report his own words. Why? He changed his mind the next day. This has been going on before he was elected. The problem is, this barely (or poorly) educated man’s words can create a war, bring down the stock market, create disasters, and confuse us all. Words matter.
Just before the Helsinki meeting, Trump tweeted, “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity…” He had no plan of interrogating Putin. He publicly shamed Dan Coats, indicating he didn’t believe him but did believe Putin, who just assured him it wasn’t Russia, saying, ”I don’t see any reason why it would be.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
