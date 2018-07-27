Re: the July 27 letter to the editor "Trump got it right with 'Made in America.'"
The letter writer said he doesn't support 90 percent of what Trump does, but he did a good job of highlighting "Made in America" at the White House. You know what would make the next Made in America expo even better? If ONE, just ONE, product of the entire Trump family enterprises, WAS made in America! So, if that is all that is keeping you at 90 percent, go right on back to disliking 100 percent.
Cathleen Redfern
East side
