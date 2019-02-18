Mr. Steller and Ms. Gassen are Correct in their Assessment of Trump's "National Emergency"!

Emergency:

1. a sudden, urgent, usually unexpected occurrence or occasion requiring immediate action.

2.a state, especially of need for help or relief, created by some unexpected event.

Trump has been declaring a "National Emergence" for Months as a Political Tool to get his "Wall".

There is, in fact, NO Emergency. His Declaration of a "National Emergence" is an Unconstitutional Abuse of Executive Authority and will be reversed by the Courts.

It forms the basis for his Impeachment by Congress!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments