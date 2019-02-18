Mr. Steller and Ms. Gassen are Correct in their Assessment of Trump's "National Emergency"!
Emergency:
1. a sudden, urgent, usually unexpected occurrence or occasion requiring immediate action.
2.a state, especially of need for help or relief, created by some unexpected event.
Trump has been declaring a "National Emergence" for Months as a Political Tool to get his "Wall".
There is, in fact, NO Emergency. His Declaration of a "National Emergence" is an Unconstitutional Abuse of Executive Authority and will be reversed by the Courts.
It forms the basis for his Impeachment by Congress!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.