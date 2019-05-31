If we could have, we would have – Mueller
After looking at all the evidence in Trump’s obstruction of justice, Mueller had to make a call; exonerate or indict? In both cases he said if they could have, they would have. The evidence was too great to exonerate, if they could have, they would have. And yet by DOJ policy, a president cannot be indicted, if they could have, they would have.
Mueller states clearly that there is clear evidence that Trump committed obstruction and but for the fact he is a sitting president, he can’t be indicted. While in office.
Congress needs to do their duty. Mueller spelled it out for you and says that it is your constitutional duty to hold Trump accountable.
David Jacobs
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.