Last Saturday I watched Donald Trump's two hour ranting and raving over his problems with Congress, its
membership, and the Democrats. His oration reminded me of the newsreel accounts of Hitler 's ranting
and raving in his early struggle for power. The similarity of the two men was remarkable. Even the crowd's
reactions were similar. All that Trump needs now is an arm salute and the shouting of, "Make America Great
Again."
Franklin Utech
Northwest side
