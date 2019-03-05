Last Saturday I watched Donald Trump's two hour ranting and raving over his problems with Congress, its

membership, and the Democrats. His oration reminded me of the newsreel accounts of Hitler 's ranting

and raving in his early struggle for power. The similarity of the two men was remarkable. Even the crowd's

reactions were similar. All that Trump needs now is an arm salute and the shouting of, "Make America Great

Again."

Franklin Utech

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

