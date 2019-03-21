How did we get here? How did we choose the most unfit and amoral human on the planet to drag us away from the good we once stood for? Adolph Hitler and Osama bin Laden, as evil as they were, stood for more than themselves. That cannot be said for Trump. Their goals were not personal aggrandizement, but to establish a society or world order comprised of people who shared their evil vision. Trump’s vision extends only to his ego and his bank. His xenophobia tolerates, if not endorses white supremacy. He condemns people for sins of which he is guilty. He attacks everyone, including American heroes, for achievements that he cannot hope to achieve. His thousands of lies about everything from Russia to his sexual dalliances tell us who he is. Trump is a man whose moral turpitude daily disgraces and embarrasses the USA on the world stage.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.