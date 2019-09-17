Sometimes, evidence of a conspiracy is just too obvious, other times, wispy. We should all be incredibly curious about the embarrassment in the White House’s goals and objectives.
In just 2 3/4 years, he has managed to emasculate the Senate into an impotent, obstructive, vindictive, humanistic-deficient block of incompetence, while destroying the dignity of the United States. This Diaper-wearing Dictator has violated more Federal rules and protocols than he has honored.
He’s hoodwinked Republican politicians with promises of having their own Oligarchies in areas they once represented - modeled after Russia. The Union of Trump will be approved by the Supreme Court coerced into creating and supporting him for promised riches in new 15 member Supreme Court of the Trump Federation.
As witnessed in a recent speech, he wasn’t certain if he liked America or United States better. He wants to change our country to fit his ego and image. Think I’m kidding? Watch what he says very carefully. You’ll see it.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.