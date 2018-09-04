It's interesting that Congress and our president passed a bill to reduce taxes to businesses and to the rich, with the president bragging to his friends at Mar-a-Lago that he'd made them all richer. This reduction reduced governmental income with which to pay our bills.
Now our president is saying that we can't afford to give the promised raises to government employees. In spite of having no money to pay for raises, we seem to have billions for farmers who have been hurt by the tariffs that our president has imposed. Seems a bit nuts.
Eileen Millar
Midtown
