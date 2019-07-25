Most members of the GOP in the House voted to not to censure trump for his racial tweets. Four of them showed enough courage to vote with the Democrats and Independents. Those who did vote not to censure are so afraid that trump will give them a derogatory nickname which he will use it over and over. In doing so doing they are failing to uphold the Oath of Office they took when they were elected. "I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God." I wonder what they will tell their family members, especially children who are old enough to know what their parent's job is.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.