I sincerely believe now that is painfully obvious that it is Trump's financial ties in Russia, with Russian oligarchs and so-called Russian business interests, that is the issue. The selling of the Trump name on hotels, on golf resorts, and on office buildings to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars is why Mr. Trump is beholden to a despot.
A news reporter asked if Putin 'had anything' on Mr. Trump. Messrs. Putin and Trump both laughed it off. But it was a circumspect chortle in response. Follow the money, Mr. Mueller. And, my fellow American citizens, while it appears that we cannot force Mr. Trump to disclose his past tax returns nor require him to divest himself of his business interest, like all past presidents have done, we need to ask Congress to require it of our future leaders.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.