After hearing Trump state the Democratic Party is anti-Israel and Jews, I recalled that only once before have I questioned my respect for the office of the presidency, and that was during the Nixon and Watergate years. To my dismay, the current president often speaks in extremes: "this will be the greatest ever," "the crowd at my inauguration was the biggest ever," claims that there are nice people who are white supremacists. etc.
Dismay is created when his speeches turn back to his past "accomplishments," accurate or not. He bullies and does not respect others except for those who are in lockstep with him and dictators. He does not listen to his advisors. He believes he is always right. I sincerely believe the rest of the world does not think as highly of him and he does of himself.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.