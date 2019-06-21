The Republican Party has grown in tolerance when it comes to a President’s behavior. Republicans voiced outrage about Bill Clinton’s deferments to avoid military service. Trump avoided military service but never hears the term, “Draft Dodger” like Clinton did.
Republicans rightfully condemned Clinton for his behavior with women, and probably found Trump’s sordid sexual behavior just as repulsive, yet they forgive and never criticize Trump for his “activities.” How good of you folks.
By some counts Trump has told over 10,000 falsehoods. If he said the sun was shining, most of the country would reach for umbrellas, but the understanding people of the Republican Party stay silent.
Once, Russia threatened world peace but now Republicans just smile when Trump does Putin’s bidding.
Thank you “R’s” for your tolerance and understanding of Trump’s bad behavior. I hope you will be as charitable to the next president. It’s been very Christian of you.
Bruno Rescigna
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.