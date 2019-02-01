Where are those thousands of terrorists, drug smugglers and assorted bad guys ready to invade our nation? The president would do well to forget about his Wall and use the 30 billion dollars to restore funding to the EPA, education, veteran affairs, senior citizens, Medicare and Medicaid and other programs so vital to our survival. Border security? Use our returning troops to stand guard. Trump sees this Wall as part of his legacy and is willing to let this great nation plunge into chaos if he doesn't get his way. We need someone with the ability to negotiate a deal that is fair to all sides. As it looks now, it doesn't seem feasible given the president's temper tantrums and unwillingness to sit down and work with both sides simply because Trump must have that Wall. Enough!
Herb Stark
Mooresville, N.C.
