The popular vote loser in the White House has started his latest smear campaign and witness intimidation against the courageous whistleblower who brought to light Trump’s latest abuse of power in trying to extort foreign interference in our presidential election by withholding military aid to Ukraine until Ukraine would produce lies to harm one of Trump’s political opponents, and then hide the records of his corruption on a secret server.
Trump then told reporters on September 20th: “I don’t know the identity of the whistleblower, I just hear it’s a partisan person, meaning it comes from another party, but I don’t have any idea.”
Won’t it be nice to soon have a President who will talk about what she knows, rather than a seriously disturbed man who constantly tells us he doesn’t know what he’s talking about?
Grant Winston
Marana
