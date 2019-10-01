Re: the September 29 letter "Democrats, media must accept Trump's success."
I was astonished by my fellow reader's letter today which asserts the president is a "far more honorable man than any journalist." He has been caught in over 12,000 lies during his presidency, which he repeats constantly.
My fellow reader goes on to say that we will "NEVER be a Socialist country." While we are not a "socialist country," we have enacted and enjoy a few public programs that help those of us who need a boost to reach the promise our country provides: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and unemployment insurance.
Finally the president's recent confession that he did indeed ask a foreign country to help him win a second term in return for release of $400 million of military aid appropriated by Congress is a way over the top impeachable offense; one he doesn't seem to understand is both unlawful and impeachable.
Dorothy Waugaman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.