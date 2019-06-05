Re: the May 23 article "Trump's tax returns are in hiding, but the hints are troubling."
Rumpell discusses Trumps reticence to disclose his federal income tax returns. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler is requesting six years of his returns. Presumably the Internal Revenue Service has been reviewing his income taxes for years. If, after the review by the House Judiciary Committee, any irregularities are found in Trump’s returns, do we assume that the IRS failed to adequately audit those returns? Were Trump’s financial arrangements hidden as she suggests? Was the IRS remiss in performing its duties? Should there be a Special Counsel to investigate the IRS ? She questions his business losses and business financing. Did the IRS miss all this?
Ditto New York state revenue Dept.
Art Di Salvo
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.