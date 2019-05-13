The Democrats want to look at President Trump's income tax returns. Since his financial affairs are very involved, each return will probably be at least one hundred pages. In addition, each return is going to have captions and amounts for dividend income and partnership, S corporation and limited liability company profits and losses. The captions will identify these companies but not Trump's degree of ownership. The Democrats will want to see these company returns, too. This could create a thousand, or more, pages for each year. The Republicans will hire their tax experts and the Democrats will do the same. The various analyses of these returns could dominate Congress and the news for the next year and a half. Is making these returns public a good idea?
Doug Holm, CPA
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.