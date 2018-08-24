Is it any more evident why Trump won't release his income tax returns to the country? Let's look at some of his henchmen and what has been made very clear. Paul Manafort, a very 'good' man who only bilked the United States out of taxes on well over 60 million dollars, and defrauded banks of countless millions. Why support a country that has given you a pretty good life when you can screw them for even more money. Trump's consiglieri Michael Cohen, pleads guilty to bilking America out of over 1 million tax dollars and defrauding banks. Also he helped with lies with Trump paying hush money. What other Trump mafia will be in the fraud and stealing game. Oh yeah, there's always the mouthpiece Rudy Giuliani trying to confuse the issues with proclamations I thought could only come from Sarah Palin's mouth. So how many of you who have paid your taxes and supported the United States are happy about all this garbage. Not me!
Carl Olson
West side
