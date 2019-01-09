I think that I have finally figured out how "Cadet Bones Spurs" keeps his supporters. That fact he would not know the truth if it hit him in the face does not bother or affect his backers. Some sample simple lies in the last few weeks. The troops are getting a 10% raise, closer to 2.5%, ISIS is defeated, but now we are waiting to pull out the troops until that happens, TASA employees are working and happy not to be getting paid, not calling in sick. Fact check will support what I am saying.
Not all of his folks can be stupid, only some. The rest just don't give a damn. I would not be able to look at my self in the mirror every morning if was on that team.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
