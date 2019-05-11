The trade war that Trump has started with China may play well with his base in states where manufacturing employment is in steady decline, however, there is deep irony in the consequences of his precipitous actions. Trump has no qualms about giving welfare payments to farmers, many in desperate straits after their markets in China dried up, money that comes from funds borrowed from China, the very country he started his ill-advised trade war with. Instead of profiting from the sale of American food and commodities to China, Trump has managed to have us paying interest to China while putting US farmers in a state of dependency on the government because of his trade war. Plus, of course, we had better brace ourselves for much higher prices on an immense range of goods from China as his Trump's massive tariff increases take effect, Trump inflation is on its way.
John Harmer
Green Valley
