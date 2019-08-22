Dear Editor: At first I didn't get why our President would make such a bold, imaginative suggestion that we buy Greenland, but now I think I have figured it out.
We would buy Greenland, transplant all 56,000 or so Danes who live there to the United States and in return send our illegal immigrants to Greenland. To sweeten the deal, we would offer our illegals wonderful incentives like forty acres of ice and tundra (but our government keeps the oil and mineral rights to each parcel) and a gassed up snowmobile. I'm sure our President envisions hundreds of thousands of illegals accepting such a generous offer.
And what a brilliant move to solve Trump's browning of America problem since the people of Greenland are in the main nearly snow white! Such a plan would almost certainly merit him pages in world history and our President would probably feel so good about the accomplishment that he would feel entitled to rename Greenland...TRUMPLAND.
Gary McCarthy
North side
